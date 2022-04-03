Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Greyson Sigg hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Sigg's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Sigg chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Sigg hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sigg had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Sigg's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Sigg had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Sigg's tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Sigg chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.