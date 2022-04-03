Gary Woodland putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Gary Woodland hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

Gary Woodland hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Woodland hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.