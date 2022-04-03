Dylan Frittelli putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Valero Texas Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Dylan Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dylan Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the ninth, 474-yard par-4, Frittelli hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.