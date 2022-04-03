Doc Redman shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Doc Redman hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 67th at 2 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Redman's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 5 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 6 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Redman to 6 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 5 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Redman chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the water, Redman hit his next to the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Redman to 6 over for the round.