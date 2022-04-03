Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 602-yard par-5 second, McCarthy hit his second into the Native Area. He put his next shot to the right intermediate rough before getting on the green on his fourth shot and had a two-putt for a bogey. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, McCarthy hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.