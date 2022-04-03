Davis Riley shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Davis Riley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Riley's 109 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Riley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Riley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th Riley hit his tee shot 287 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 29 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Riley at 1 over for the round.