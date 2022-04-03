David Skinns shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

David Skinns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Skinns hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Skinns hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Skinns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

Skinns hit his tee shot 307 yards to the native area on the 447-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

Skinns tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Skinns to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Skinns chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Skinns's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.