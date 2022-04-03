Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Corey Conners in the final round at the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Conners finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Corey Conners's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Conners hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Conners hit his tee shot 320 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.