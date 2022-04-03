Chris Kirk shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Chris Kirk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Kirk hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kirk at 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Kirk's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kirk to even for the round.