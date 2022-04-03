Chesson Hadley rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hadley finished his day tied for 53rd at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hadley's 128 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hadley's tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hadley's 164 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.