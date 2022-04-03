Charles Howell III comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Charles Howell III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Howell III finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, and Beau Hossler; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Charles Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Charles Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Howell III's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Howell III had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Howell III's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.