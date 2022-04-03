  • Charles Howell III comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Charles Howell III makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Charles Howell III drains birdie at Valero

    In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Charles Howell III makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.