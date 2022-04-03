Chad Ramey shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Chad Ramey hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 262 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Ramey chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ramey had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Ramey's tee shot went 204 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Ramey's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

Ramey hit his tee shot 294 yards to the native area on the 410-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Ramey's tee shot went 201 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Ramey hit his tee shot 294 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.