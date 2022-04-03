C.T. Pan shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Pan hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.