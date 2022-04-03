Brendon Todd rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Todd finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Brendon Todd hit his 73 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Todd reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Todd at even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.