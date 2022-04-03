Brendan Steele shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 48th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Steele hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Steele's tee shot went 367 yards to the native area, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 70 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Steele to even for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.