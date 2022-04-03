Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a 272 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.