Brandt Snedeker shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Valero Texas Open
April 03, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 03, 2022
Round Recaps
Four tied at the top after Round 3 at Valero
In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Dylan Frittelli and J.J. Spaun are all tied at 10-under heading into the final round.
Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
