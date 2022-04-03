Bill Haas comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Bill Haas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Haas finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Bill Haas hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Haas's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Haas had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Haas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Haas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Haas hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Haas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Haas took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.