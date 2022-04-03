Ben Martin putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Valero Texas Open

Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Ben Martin had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Martin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Martin's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 117 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Martin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Martin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Martin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.