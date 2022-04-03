  • Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the final round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Beau Hossler makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 4 at Valero

