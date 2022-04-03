Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, and Charles Howell III; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.