Austin Smotherman putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 61st at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Austin Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Smotherman's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.