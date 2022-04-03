Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Anirban Lahiri hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 13th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Lahiri's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lahiri had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lahiri's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 241-yard par-3 13th green, Lahiri suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.