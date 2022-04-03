Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 41st at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Putnam had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Putnam hit his second into the Native Area. He put his next shot to the right intermediate rough before getting on the green on his fourth shot and had a two-putt for a bogey. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Putnam's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.