Adam Long putts well in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Adam Long had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Long's 136 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Long's tee shot went 224 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Long chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Long hit his tee shot 291 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.