Adam Hadwin shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 4th at 10 under with Troy Merritt, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Hadwin's tee shot went 286 yards to the native area, his second shot went 55 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 116 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Hadwin hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hadwin had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 93 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Hadwin hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.