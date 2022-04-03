Aaron Rai shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

Aaron Rai hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Rai's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Rai hit his tee shot 279 yards to the native area on the 447-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Rai went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Rai to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Rai hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.