Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Valero Texas Open

In his final round at the Valero Texas Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 18th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Troy Merritt, Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler, and Charles Howell III are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 602-yard par-5 second, Baddeley took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Baddeley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 eighth. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Baddeley's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.