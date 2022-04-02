Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Zach Johnson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Johnson hit his tee shot 320 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.