Wyndham Clark shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 68th at 1 over; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Clark hit his next shot to the green and got down for triple bogey on par-4 first. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

Clark hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Clark hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Clark chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark hit his tee shot 305 yards to the native area on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 140 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to even for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.