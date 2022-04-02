William McGirt shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the par-5 second, McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, McGirt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGirt had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to even-par for the round.

McGirt his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McGirt to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, McGirt hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.