Vince Whaley rebounds from poor front in third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Vince Whaley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Whaley finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 335 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Vince Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even-par for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Whaley's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 11th, Whaley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Whaley at 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Whaley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Whaley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

Whaley tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to even for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Whaley hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.