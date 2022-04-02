  • Troy Merritt putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Troy Merritt makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Troy Merritt makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.