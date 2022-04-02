Troy Merritt putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Troy Merritt hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Troy Merritt chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Merritt hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Merritt hit a tee shot 244 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

At the 15th, 464-yard par-4, Merritt hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.