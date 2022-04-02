-
Tony Finau shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Valero Texas Open
April 02, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau’s putt on the 13th hole in the third round of the 2022 Valero
In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Tony Finau makes a 20-foot par putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.
On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
