Tony Finau shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.