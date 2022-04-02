Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Si Woo Kim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.