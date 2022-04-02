  • Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim's tee shot leads to birdie at Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.