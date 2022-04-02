Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Noh got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.

Noh hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Noh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Noh to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Noh's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.