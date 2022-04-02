Scott Stallings shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Scott Stallings hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day in 5th at 9 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the par-5 second, Stallings chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Stallings's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stallings hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Stallings had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Stallings got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stallings to 5 under for the round.