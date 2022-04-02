Scott Gutschewski putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Valero Texas Open

Scott Gutschewski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Scott Gutschewski hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gutschewski hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Gutschewski's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Gutschewski had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Gutschewski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gutschewski hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

Gutschewski hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.