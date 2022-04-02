Sahith Theegala putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the par-5 second, Sahith Theegala chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Theegala's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Theegala hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.