Ryan Palmer shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Ryan Palmer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Palmer's tee shot went 214 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Palmer hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 183-yard par-3 green 16th, Palmer suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Palmer hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Palmer to 5 over for the round.