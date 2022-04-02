Russell Knox shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Russell Knox hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Knox hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Knox missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.