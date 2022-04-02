Roger Sloan rebounds from poor front in third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Sloan finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Roger Sloan chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Sloan's his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan's tee shot went 194 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Sloan went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Sloan's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Sloan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.