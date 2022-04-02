Robert MacIntyre shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Robert MacIntyre hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. MacIntyre finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

MacIntyre got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving MacIntyre to 2 over for the round.

MacIntyre stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 207-yard par-3 seventh. This moved MacIntyre to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, MacIntyre had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving MacIntyre to 3 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, MacIntyre's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, MacIntyre reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved MacIntyre to 4 over for the round.