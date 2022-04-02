Richy Werenski putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Valero Texas Open

Richy Werenski hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 63rd at even par; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Richy Werenski hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Werenski went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.