Richard Bland shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Richard Bland hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bland finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bland to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Bland reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Bland at 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Bland's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bland to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Bland went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Bland's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bland to 3 under for the round.