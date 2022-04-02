Rasmus Hojgaard putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Rasmus Hojgaard's tee shot went 295 yards to the native area, his second shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to even-par for the round.

Hojgaard got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Hojgaard went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hojgaard's his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Hojgaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.