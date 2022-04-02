Peter Uihlein shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Peter Uihlein hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Uihlein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

Uihlein hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 14th. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

Uihlein's tee shot went 286 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.

Uihlein tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Uihlein to 4 over for the round.