Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Malnati's 89 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Malnati got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.