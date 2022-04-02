Patrick Rodgers putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Patrick Rodgers his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Rodgers chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.