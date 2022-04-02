Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Nate Lashley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lashley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lashley's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Lashley's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.