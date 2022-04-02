Mito Pereira rebounds from poor front in third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Mito Pereira hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Pereira finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mito Pereira hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Mito Pereira to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pereira's 149 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 11th, Pereira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Pereira at even-par for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Pereira chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.