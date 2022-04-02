Maverick McNealy putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Maverick McNealy's 165 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNealy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McNealy's 115 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, McNealy had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, McNealy's tee shot went 275 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, McNealy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.